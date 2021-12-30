Katharine McPhee shares her latest snap with a touching note

Former American idol contestant Katharine McPhee has clapped down the criticism and defended her husband David Foster who had complimented her post-pregnancy figure.

The 72-year-old record producer suffered backlash after sharing an image of McPhee, who gave birth to first child 10-months ago, modeling a skimpy black bikini in a backyard, captioning: 'What baby?'

The 37-year-old star hit back at trolls by sharing a photo of herself in a one-piece red swimsuit while referring to her own body image issues.

She captioned: 'I’m sorry but we are not sorry. And for all of you who can’t deal with it maybe this helps. I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I’ve gone up and down 10 times over.



'Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that - most people do.'

The Los Angeles native admitted she 'lost this baby weight without dieting,' adding that she believes 'diets are the worst and [she's] had zero pressure from anyone' to lose weight.



In her response to the haters, McPhee said she's 'found a great workout' and let her 'body do its thing' to lose the baby weight, and was not worried if she put weight back on in the future.