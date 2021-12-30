Jeffrey Epstein's agreement with Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre set to be made public

 
By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

Jeffrey Epstein's past settlement with Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre will be released in the first week of January following an order by the US judges. 

A 2009 settlement between sex offender Jeffey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre - formerly Virginia Roberts - could be key to a legal case involving Queen's second son Prince Andrew.

Andrew's friend Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by her ex-boyfriend Epstein.

Ms Giuffre has levelled serious allegation against the Duke of York, accusing him of forcing her to have sex more than two decades ago when she was under 18 at the London home of Maxwell, and abusing her at two of Epstein's homes.

Meanwhile, Andrew's lawyers have also argued the 2009 settlement releases him from liability. But Giuffre's lawyers have countered that the agreement "on its face" applies "at most" to people involved in underlying litigation in Florida, thereby excluding Andrew, adding that the royal should not use the 2009 agreement as a "get out of jail free card".

A New York judge will hear arguments next week on whether to dismiss Ms Giuffre's civil lawsuit against Andrew, which is seeking unspecified damages.

Prince Andrew's attorney has already called for the case to be halted or thrown out because Ms Giuffre actually lives in Australia.

