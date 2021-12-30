 
Piers Morgan makes big claims after Maxwell's guilty verdict

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has claimed that many rich and powerful people could be 'sweating tonight' after Ghislaine Maxwell's guilty verdict.

Andrew's 60-year-old friend was found guilty on five out of six counts of sex trafficking in the Jeffery Epstein sex abuse case on Wednesday 29 December.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan wrote: "Will vile sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell now sing like a canary to avoid spending the rest of her life in prison? If she does, there could be a lot of rich, powerful & famous people sweating tonight... and not sweating."

Some people think that Morgan seemingly took an aim at Queen's second son Prince Andrew over his connections to Ghislaine and Jeffery Epstein as the royal faces serious allegations from Virginia Giuffre

Virginia is an American-Australian campaigner to support sex trafficking victims. She is a prominent and public victim of the sex trafficking ring of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein's 2009 settlement with Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre will be made public next week following an order by the US judges. The  agreement between Epstein and Virginia Giuffre could be key to a legal case involving Prince Andrew.

