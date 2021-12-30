Jennifer Garner nearly ‘lights the entire kitchen on fire’

Jennifer Garner nearly ‘lit the kitchen on fire’ in a hilarious cooking mishap that almost cost her a Christmas dinner.

The wholesome video was posted to Instagram and is part of her Pretend Cooking Show that was uploaded last Wednesday and gave fans a sneak peek into the Ina Garten's beef bourguignon recipe.

The rib-tickling post also included a caption that read, “The thing about traditions—all you do to give them meaning is keep them.”

“I don’t know when I started making @inagarten’s beef bourguignon (from Barefoot in Paris) for Christmas, it was long enough ago that the smell of this perfect stew makes me feel happy, cozy, and relaxed (until I almost lit the kitchen on fire—Ina would never!).”

“Maybe this will make sense for your New Year’s Eve, but wherever this weekend takes you—we wish you a healthy, a joyful, and a peaceful New Year.”

Check it out below:







