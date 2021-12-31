 
Friday Dec 31 2021
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s accommodation leaked: report

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s accommodation plans for their US visit have been speculated upon by royal experts.

Royal commentator and expert Neil Sean brought this news to light in his latest YouTube video.

He started off by admitting, “There is growing speculation as to where and when exactly the Duke and Duchess would reside when they go over to the United States. They’re not just visiting one place of course, they are going to quite a few states.”

He also made it clear that “debate is already raging” as to the reason “if the Duke and Duchess will make a call to that lovely place called Montecito.”

Before concluding he also landed a quip and added, ““Can’t quite see it myself! Can you? Sharing the bathroom, or indeed using the multi-blender in the kitchen, or in fact even the waffle maker that her Majesty sent over as a present!”

