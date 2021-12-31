 
Anushka Sharma drops a smiling photo of Virat Kohli after India’s win against SA

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma celebrated Team India’s win in South Africa by dropping a smiling photo of her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli.

Taking to Instagram, the Sultan actor posted a picture of Virat. Her post came after India's victory over South Africa in the first Test match of the ongoing series.

Sharing the picture, the PK actor wrote “Enjoying the view in SA,” adding a heart emoji.

In the picture, the Indian captain looks casual in a white T-shirt, black shorts, and a yellow cap, as he smiles for the camera.

Earlier Anuskha and her daughter Vamika came to the stadium to support Virat. The paparazzi covered the baby's face with a heart emoji in keeping with the couple's wishes.

