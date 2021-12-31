Anushka Sharma drops a smiling photo of Virat Kohli after India’s win against SA

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma celebrated Team India’s win in South Africa by dropping a smiling photo of her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli.

Taking to Instagram, the Sultan actor posted a picture of Virat. Her post came after India's victory over South Africa in the first Test match of the ongoing series.

Have a look:

Sharing the picture, the PK actor wrote “Enjoying the view in SA,” adding a heart emoji.

In the picture, the Indian captain looks casual in a white T-shirt, black shorts, and a yellow cap, as he smiles for the camera.

Earlier Anuskha and her daughter Vamika came to the stadium to support Virat. The paparazzi covered the baby's face with a heart emoji in keeping with the couple's wishes.