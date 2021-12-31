 
entertainment
BTS V reaches 5M on Spotify, fans come up with adorable memes

BTS member V (real name Kim Taehyung) has reached another musical milestone on Spotify!

The 26-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, has received a unforgettable present from his fans in shape of 5 million followers on the streaming site.

The Butter star's ARMY are celebrating the day as they turn to Twitter to launch some of the most adorable memes. 

Take a look:

"V’s Spotify profile has now surpassed 5M followers, Congratulations Taehyung !5 MILLION FOR V," wrote one.

"Happy 5M Spotify followers to our talented and brilliant V Confetti ball.Congratulations Taehyung!" added another user.

"Congratulations Taehyung! 5M followers on Spotify is no small feat.Here’s to the next milestones and greatness to come!5 MILLION FOR V," a fan heaped praises on the singer.

"Taehyung's Spotify Profile has surpassed 5 Million Followers with only having 3 OSTs and still the 5th most followed korean soloist! congratulations taehyung and keep streaming for Christmas tree by V 5 MILLION FOR V," wrote one.

"Congratulations Taehyung Clapping hands signMany more to come Thumbs up Kim Taehyung Purple heartPurple heart 5 MILLION FOR V," added a Twitter fan.

"V has now reached 5M followers on Spotify with only 3 OSTs

— He remains the 5th most followed Korean Soloist with a new peak of 2,809,435 monthly listeners and 2.9M followers gained this year," wrote one.


