Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson teases new music

Paris Jackson is intent on following her superstar father Michael Jackson’s footsteps and is reportedly working on new music following her 2020 debut album Wilted.

People magazine recently reached out to the multitalented actress/model/singer and asked about her New Year’s plans and resolutions, to which Paris replied, “I just take everything a day at a time, simple as that.”

While Paris isn’t planning on planning the upcoming year, she does have some things in the pipeline when it comes to her music.

When asked about following up Wilted, Paris shared “Oh, it's a surprise, but a new sound."

Her debut indie-folk album was well received by critics and we can’t wait to see what she does next!