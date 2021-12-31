 
entertainment
Friday Dec 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Eminem rules Spotify with 1 billion 'Slim Shady LP' streams

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Eminem rules Spotify with 1 billion Slim Shady LP streams
Eminem rules Spotify with 1 billion 'Slim Shady LP' streams

The magic of Eminem has spread all across Spotify!

The US rapper has suprassed a billion streams on his iconic album The Slim Shady LP before 2021 ends, making him the first artist with 11 albums to achieve the milestone.

The Slim Shady LP  was first released in 1999 as the rapper's second studio album. The album included songs like My Name Is, Guilty Conscience, 97 Bonnie & Clyde, Role Model and more. 

The album also won the 2000 GRAMMY Awards Best Rap Album. In 2000, The Slim Shady LP also received recognition from Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

More From Entertainment:

Prince William made Kate Middleton 'cry' on New Year's eve before wedding

Prince William made Kate Middleton 'cry' on New Year's eve before wedding
Kate Middleton planning ‘low-key’ birthday to avoid comparison with Meghan?

Kate Middleton planning ‘low-key’ birthday to avoid comparison with Meghan?
Westminster Abbey pushed for Elton John to play at Princess Diana's funeral

Westminster Abbey pushed for Elton John to play at Princess Diana's funeral
Emma Watson played 'romantic coach' to Daniel Radcliffe during Harry Potter

Emma Watson played 'romantic coach' to Daniel Radcliffe during Harry Potter
John Mulaney is an Instagram dad now! Olivia Munn’s latest snaps are proof

John Mulaney is an Instagram dad now! Olivia Munn’s latest snaps are proof
Nicolas Cage doesn’t want to be called an ‘actor’, Here’s why

Nicolas Cage doesn’t want to be called an ‘actor’, Here’s why

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson teases new music

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson teases new music
The 5 most-liked Instagram posts of 2021; Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list

The 5 most-liked Instagram posts of 2021; Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list
George R.R. Martin reveals thoughts on upcoming 'Game of Thrones' prequel

George R.R. Martin reveals thoughts on upcoming 'Game of Thrones' prequel

Rapper Quavo gets sued for allegedly beating up limo driver: Report

Rapper Quavo gets sued for allegedly beating up limo driver: Report
Kate Middleton’s piano video becomes most viewed royal video

Kate Middleton’s piano video becomes most viewed royal video
Digital detox: Shawn Mendes says he’s having a ‘hard time’ with social media right now

Digital detox: Shawn Mendes says he’s having a ‘hard time’ with social media right now

Latest

view all