‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s wife shares good news about his health after Covid diagnosis

Neslisah Alkoclar, the wife of Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, has shared a good news with the fans about his health after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week.



Neslisah turned to Instagram and shared the good news that Altan has fully recovered from coronavirus.

Sharing her adorable photo, she wrote in Turkish which reads: “I have good news for you! Altan is healed and we are all well. what more can one ask for!”

Neslisah, 33 further said, “What I want from you is that 2022 will be a calm year, in peace with nature, in which we take care of ourselves and do not lose our positive energy! I'm already very excited... Let's work, produce, let our dreams grow in the footsteps of our health, multiply and give us strength... I wish these are your new year!.”

Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, was tested positive for Covid-19 last week and had isolated himself at home.

He had shared the news with his fans on social media.

Engin Altan had said, "The result of my Covid test done yesterday is unfortunately positive. I'm having a rest at home. Anyone who has contacted me recently, please get tested."