Daniel Craig planned to kill off James Bond while filming ‘Casino Royale’

Daniel Craig featured in five 'James Bond' films; from 2006's 'Casino Royale' to 2021's 'No Time to Die'

Daniel Craig, who played the iconic James Bond from 2006 to 2021, revealed that the shocking finale of his final Bond film, No Time to Die, was decided as far back as in 2006.

Talking to Variety alongside James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, Craig revealed that the trio had “struck a deal” to kill off 007 in Craig’s fifth and final outing as the spy.

Craig shared how the deal came to be, recalling him and Broccoli driving back from the Berlin premiere of his first Bond film, Casino Royale, and him asking her, “How many of these movies do I have to make?’”

“… Because I don’t really look at contracts or any of those things. And she said, ‘Four,’ and I went, ‘Oh, okay. Can I kill him off in the last one?’ And she didn’t pause. She said, ‘Yes’,” explained the 53-year-old.

He added, “So, I struck a deal with her back then and said, ‘That’s the way I’d like it to go.’ It’s the only way I could see for myself to end it all and to make it like that was my tenure, someone else could come and take over. She stuck to her guns.”