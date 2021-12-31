 
Kate Middleton to 'shine her light' in 2022

2022 is the year for Kate Middleton, according to Princess Diana’s friend and psychic Debbie Frank.

Speaking to HELLO!: "The Duchess of Cambridge, a Capricorn, is moving into 2022 with Venus retrograding through her sign, and much is under review as the royals hold private, powerful discussions."

"She turns 40 as the Sun and Venus join together, and she feels valued, loved and in a very good place.

"Kate is ready to shine her light particularly bright on the weekend of February 19th and 20th, and people resonate with her calm, steady aura, which represents all the makings of being a Queen in waiting.

"Spring is her clarion call for her power-couple marriage with Prince William to be centre stage.

"She loves the togetherness and magic of this team, yet Kate is also committing to patronages and partnerships that give her more responsibility.

"The Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June show her at her magnificent best.

"From mid-Summer onwards, the change in planet Uranus enables Kate to start creating a new home or personal lifestyle that provides a new rhythm for her family.

"It takes time and requires a fresh start on many fronts, but by late October, she’s established firm foundations.”

