Friday Dec 31 2021
'Royal family did more to protect Queen's son than Meghan Markle'

Friday Dec 31, 2021

The British royal family  did more to protect Prince Andrew from scrutiny than Meghan Markle, said a senior journalist on Thursday. 

Eric Michael Garcia The fact the Royal family did more to protect Prince Andrew from scrutiny than Meghan Markle (and the fact the British press was meaner to her) says everything you need to know about both.

He was commenting on a Tweet posted by journalist Kim Masters who said "Even if you’re a fan of the royals, how do you tolerate a monarchy that’s shielding Andrew?".

AFP adds:

The conviction of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell for sex trafficking is a further blow for her embattled royal former friend Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York, the second son of Elizabeth II and ninth in line to the throne, has long-standing ties to Maxwell, who has been found guilty of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually abused by the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has denied sexually assaulting one of Epstein´s alleged victims, who is suing him in the United States.

