Watch: Jennifer Aniston recaps ‘the in between moments’ of 2021

Famed actor Jennifer Aniston recently turned to social media to shed light on some of the ‘in between moments’ that never even made it into her 2021 reels throughout the months.

The star shared all the candid moments and pieced them together into a video that played It’s The End Of The World As We Know It track in the background.

The collage of moments spanned from selfies to behind-the-scenes clips, puppy shots, yoga in-betweens and Jenga times.

The post even included a caption that set the tone for it all and read, “The little in between moments of 2021 that didn’t make the feed Happy new year everybody Now… onto the next”.

Check it out below:

Not only that, the post even managed to gather over 102,203 likes since its upload barely 22 minutes into its upload, marking it as a tidal wave fan-favourite.





