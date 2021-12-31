 
entertainment
Friday Dec 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Conservative commentator in hot water after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dig

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 31, 2021

File Footage 


A conservative commentator found himself in hot water after he took to Twitter to take a sarcastic dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a new year post.

In his post on Twitter, Darren Grimes wrote: "One of my most passionate hopes and prayers for 2022 is that the world’s media finally meets the demands for privacy issued by the shy and retiring royals Harry and Meghan, meaning we never have to hear from them ever again."

Darren was referring to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s move to step down as senior members of the royal family in a bid to live a more private and independent life.

However, his post saw severe backlash from Twitter users.

"If you could refrain from tweeting about them for at least five minutes, that would also be a start!" one user wrote. 

"Set an example then," a second wrote. 

"Try leading by example! A right to privacy literally means the right to choose what you wish to be released they can talk about whatever they wish, as it’s their right to decide what’s in the public domain. That’s what privacy is........it doesn’t mean they have to be hidden," another commented. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry to be taught a lesson from Queen's cousin's biography

Prince Harry to be taught a lesson from Queen's cousin's biography

Watch: Jennifer Aniston recaps ‘the in between moments’ of 2021

Watch: Jennifer Aniston recaps ‘the in between moments’ of 2021
Kris Jenner sheds light on the highs and lows of 2021

Kris Jenner sheds light on the highs and lows of 2021
Kim Kardashian thanks Colorado governor for lowering 110-year sentence of truck driver

Kim Kardashian thanks Colorado governor for lowering 110-year sentence of truck driver
'Royal family did more to protect Queen's son than Meghan Markle'

'Royal family did more to protect Queen's son than Meghan Markle'
Kate Middleton got ‘lots of mean comments’ before marrying Prince William

Kate Middleton got ‘lots of mean comments’ before marrying Prince William
Prince Harry, Prince William's 'secret signals' which exposed rift

Prince Harry, Prince William's 'secret signals' which exposed rift

Bella Hadid: A millionaire who's using a broken smartphone

Bella Hadid: A millionaire who's using a broken smartphone

Drama, death and babies, royal family's year in 2021

Drama, death and babies, royal family's year in 2021
Meghan Markle criticised over her friend Katharine McPhee Foster's recent photo

Meghan Markle criticised over her friend Katharine McPhee Foster's recent photo
Mandy Moore preparing new music as she braces for 'This Is Us' farewell

Mandy Moore preparing new music as she braces for 'This Is Us' farewell
Leonardo DiCaprio, Dua Lipa ignore Omicron scare to party with billionaires

Leonardo DiCaprio, Dua Lipa ignore Omicron scare to party with billionaires

Latest

view all