 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner recaps 2021 with a maternal twist ahead of baby no. 2’s birth

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Kylie Jenner recaps 2021 with a maternal twist ahead of baby no. 2’s birth
Kylie Jenner recaps 2021 with a maternal twist ahead of baby no. 2’s birth

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner recently turned to social media to recap the whirlwind year of 2021 with a heart full of ‘gratitude, hope’ and ‘many heartaches’.

The star shared her post to Instagram and even included a candid snap of her baby bump in a black-and-white side profile that has sent fans into a frenzy.

The post’s caption poetically summed up the star’s year and contained a heart-string tugging caption that reads, “As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held.” “i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life.”

Before signing off the star even shared a heartwarming prayer and admitted, “I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.” (sic)

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s PDA-filled new year photo wins hearts

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s PDA-filled new year photo wins hearts
UK honours ‘James Bond’ actor Daniel Craig

UK honours ‘James Bond’ actor Daniel Craig
Spider-Man: No Way Home predecessors ‘had their thoughts’ about the storyline

Spider-Man: No Way Home predecessors ‘had their thoughts’ about the storyline
Betty White’s philosophy for death unearthed after passing: ‘They know the secret’

Betty White’s philosophy for death unearthed after passing: ‘They know the secret’
Hollywood pens tributes for late icon Betty White

Hollywood pens tributes for late icon Betty White
Queen Elizabeth’s safety ‘under severe reassessment’: report

Queen Elizabeth’s safety ‘under severe reassessment’: report
Prince William emotional plea to be ‘more like’ Prince Harry leaked

Prince William emotional plea to be ‘more like’ Prince Harry leaked
Prince Andrew branded ‘busted flush’ in candid warning: report

Prince Andrew branded ‘busted flush’ in candid warning: report
Prince William, Kate Middleton lauded as ‘hardest working royals’ in ‘slimmer’ monarchy

Prince William, Kate Middleton lauded as ‘hardest working royals’ in ‘slimmer’ monarchy
Prince Andrew ‘banking on’ Epstein settlement as ‘get out of jail free card’

Prince Andrew ‘banking on’ Epstein settlement as ‘get out of jail free card’
Golden Girls star Betty White passes away at 99

Golden Girls star Betty White passes away at 99
Shawn Mendes reveals he’s ‘had a hard time with social media’ post Camila Cabello split

Shawn Mendes reveals he’s ‘had a hard time with social media’ post Camila Cabello split

Latest

view all