Kylie Jenner recaps 2021 with a maternal twist ahead of baby no. 2’s birth

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner recently turned to social media to recap the whirlwind year of 2021 with a heart full of ‘gratitude, hope’ and ‘many heartaches’.

The star shared her post to Instagram and even included a candid snap of her baby bump in a black-and-white side profile that has sent fans into a frenzy.

The post’s caption poetically summed up the star’s year and contained a heart-string tugging caption that reads, “As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held.” “i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life.”

Before signing off the star even shared a heartwarming prayer and admitted, “I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.” (sic)