Rupert Grint talks about the experience of becoming a dad: 'It's all I really care about'

The actor revealed he is loving fatherhood

Rupert Grint came forth revealing what it is like to be a dad to one-year-old daughter, Wednesday.

The Harry Potter actor told ET, "It's great. I'm absolutely loving being a dad. It's just the best thing. It's amazing how it completely kind of takes over everything. It's all I really care about, so it's been great."

Grint also touched upon how his little one reacted after he took her on the set of his M. Night Shyamalan series and called it a "proud" moment.

The actor further said despite the show being from a thriller, his daughter thought she had visited the set of Sesame Street.

Grint welcomed his daughter with longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome in 2020.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up to be a part of Harry Potter's reunion special named Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts which celebrates 20 years of the iconic movie.