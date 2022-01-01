Jennifer Aniston rings in the New Year with unseen photo from 'Friends' reunion

The actress, while giving fans a recap of the year that was 2021, shared a fun video collage

Jennifer Aniston rung in the New Year with happy vibes, while sharing an unseen picture from the Friends reunion episode.

The actress, while giving fans a recap of the year that was 2021, shared a fun video collage of the "little in between moments."

"The little in between moments of 2021 that didn’t make the feed...Happy new year everybody...Now, onto the next," the actress penned.

Aniston's post features Reese Witherspoon and some moments from The Morning Show filming, along with some behind-the-scenes snaps and videos from the preparation of her haircare brand, Lolavie.

In one of the videos, the actress took to playing the popular game 'Jenga'.

Two unseen pictures from their official reunion photoshoot can also be seen in the video collage.



Jen tagged her besties Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc and Matthew Perry on the video along with Reese Witherspoon and others.

Take a look below







