Sunday Jan 02 2022
Kate Middleton expected to have 'low-key' birthday celebrations

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Kate Middleton is reportedly scaling back on her plans for her 40th birthday celebrations over Covid-19 fears.

Her husband Prince William is said to be hosting a tea party for his family at their Sandringham estate.

The celebrations are expected to be "low-key" with Kensington Palace expected to release a photo of the Duchess of Cambridge to mark the occasion.

According to a source, Kate does not prefer the celebrations to be "flashy" or excessive and instead will mark her 40th birthday with "just family and close friends". 

A source told the Mail on Sunday: "There are likely to be low-key celebrations for the Duchess. She didn’t want anything flashy anyway – that’s not exactly her thing – but particularly given the current climate anything is likely to be scaled down."

