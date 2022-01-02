 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Betty White was forced to spend final years away from marital home: reports

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Betty White was forced to spend final years away from marital home: reports
Betty White was forced to spend final years away from marital home: reports

Betty White lived a long life of 99 years but her final days were spent at a place she didn’t want to live in.

According to The Post, The Golden Girls star was residing in Brentwood home, West Los Angeles for a few years now due to at-home care. However, she always wanted to move to her marital home in Carmel.

The legendary comedian built her lovely home with her late husband Allen Ludden in 1987.

An insider told the outlet, “She never wanted to leave her home in Carmel, but was forced to for at-home care (as) Los Angeles was more accessible.”

“If she had it her way, Betty would’ve lived and died in that home [in Carmel]. It’s the home she shared with her husband, it’s where she felt more comfortable,” the publication reported.

White passed away on the New Year’s Eve just weeks before her 100th birthday on January 17.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Scott posts Stormi in $1,290 Gucci outfit after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott posts Stormi in $1,290 Gucci outfit after Astroworld tragedy
Kate Middleton expected to have 'low-key' birthday celebrations

Kate Middleton expected to have 'low-key' birthday celebrations

Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn secretly ties the knot to fiancée Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn secretly ties the knot to fiancée Nicola Peltz?
Journalist in trouble after wishing Queen died instead of Betty White

Journalist in trouble after wishing Queen died instead of Betty White

Princess Eugenie shares unseen photos of son in New Year post

Princess Eugenie shares unseen photos of son in New Year post
Megxit: Prince Harry 'happy' to end 'toxic' royal life with Meghan Markle

Megxit: Prince Harry 'happy' to end 'toxic' royal life with Meghan Markle
'The Proposal' featuring Betty White not available on Netflix

'The Proposal' featuring Betty White not available on Netflix

Royal fans shower love on Kate Middleton

Royal fans shower love on Kate Middleton

Queen Elizabeth announces knighthood for Tony Blair

Queen Elizabeth announces knighthood for Tony Blair
Alexandra Daddario,37, celebrates New Year with 52-year-old fiancé

Alexandra Daddario,37, celebrates New Year with 52-year-old fiancé
Victoria Beckham shares her favourite moments from 2021 in images

Victoria Beckham shares her favourite moments from 2021 in images
John Cena shares new trailer for 'Peacemaker'

John Cena shares new trailer for 'Peacemaker'

Latest

view all