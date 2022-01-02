Betty White was forced to spend final years away from marital home: reports

Betty White lived a long life of 99 years but her final days were spent at a place she didn’t want to live in.

According to The Post, The Golden Girls star was residing in Brentwood home, West Los Angeles for a few years now due to at-home care. However, she always wanted to move to her marital home in Carmel.

The legendary comedian built her lovely home with her late husband Allen Ludden in 1987.

An insider told the outlet, “She never wanted to leave her home in Carmel, but was forced to for at-home care (as) Los Angeles was more accessible.”

“If she had it her way, Betty would’ve lived and died in that home [in Carmel]. It’s the home she shared with her husband, it’s where she felt more comfortable,” the publication reported.

White passed away on the New Year’s Eve just weeks before her 100th birthday on January 17.