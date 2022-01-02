Royal fans slam Netflix’s ‘Death to 2021’ for mocking Prince Philip’s death

Death to 2021 took major jibes at Prince Philip, at one point calling him the ‘Duke of Deadinburgh'

A Netflix show titled Death to 2021 is being slammed online by royal fans for mocking the Queen’s husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip’s death at age 99, reported The Daily Mail.

The Charlie Brooker show, featuring Hugh Grant, Stockard Channing, Lucy Liu, Tracey Ullman, Diane Morgan, and Joe Keery among others, was called out for its ‘insensitive’ jokes about the Queen’s late husband, one of which included referring to him as the ‘Duke of Deadinburgh’.

In one scene, snippets from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey played, with a voiceover saying, “After the interview, Prince Philip withdraws from public life permanently, by dying.”

Another line that didn’t sit well with royal enthusiasts said: “Millions watched the funeral of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Deadinburgh.”

One user on Twitter said the jokes were “'a touch too far and maybe a little distasteful,” while another wrote, “Watched #DeathTo2021 today which was hilarious, but I thought the Prince Phillip section was a bit much and not needed.”