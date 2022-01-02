 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal fans slam Netflix’s ‘Death to 2021’ for mocking Prince Philip’s death

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Death to 2021 took major jibes at Prince Philip, at one point calling him the ‘Duke of Deadinburgh
Death to 2021 took major jibes at Prince Philip, at one point calling him the ‘Duke of Deadinburgh'

A Netflix show titled Death to 2021 is being slammed online by royal fans for mocking the Queen’s husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip’s death at age 99, reported The Daily Mail.

The Charlie Brooker show, featuring Hugh Grant, Stockard Channing, Lucy Liu, Tracey Ullman, Diane Morgan, and Joe Keery among others, was called out for its ‘insensitive’ jokes about the Queen’s late husband, one of which included referring to him as the ‘Duke of Deadinburgh’.

In one scene, snippets from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey played, with a voiceover saying, “After the interview, Prince Philip withdraws from public life permanently, by dying.”

Another line that didn’t sit well with royal enthusiasts said: “Millions watched the funeral of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Deadinburgh.”

One user on Twitter said the jokes were “'a touch too far and maybe a little distasteful,” while another wrote, “Watched #DeathTo2021 today which was hilarious, but I thought the Prince Phillip section was a bit much and not needed.”

More From Entertainment:

Rapper Kodak Black gets arrested in Florida, here’s why

Rapper Kodak Black gets arrested in Florida, here’s why

Michelle Obama posts memorable picture of Betty White with late ‘first dog’ Bo

Michelle Obama posts memorable picture of Betty White with late ‘first dog’ Bo
Kourntey Kardashian will 'stream PDA' with Travis Barker on wedding

Kourntey Kardashian will 'stream PDA' with Travis Barker on wedding
Halle Berry's PDA-filled pic with Van Hunt leaves fans speculating about their marriage

Halle Berry's PDA-filled pic with Van Hunt leaves fans speculating about their marriage
Did you spot this HUGE MISTAKE in the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion special?

Did you spot this HUGE MISTAKE in the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion special?

Are Lori Harvey, 'babydaddy' Michael B. Jordan pregnant?

Are Lori Harvey, 'babydaddy' Michael B. Jordan pregnant?

Mandy Moore reflects on 'strange but overwhelmingly magical' 2021

Mandy Moore reflects on 'strange but overwhelmingly magical' 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want to sell their luxurious California abode worth $14.5 million

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want to sell their luxurious California abode worth $14.5 million
Betty White was forced to spend final years away from marital home: reports

Betty White was forced to spend final years away from marital home: reports
Travis Scott posts Stormi in $1,290 Gucci outfit after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott posts Stormi in $1,290 Gucci outfit after Astroworld tragedy
Kate Middleton expected to have 'low-key' birthday celebrations

Kate Middleton expected to have 'low-key' birthday celebrations

Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn secretly ties the knot to fiancée Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn secretly ties the knot to fiancée Nicola Peltz?

Latest

view all