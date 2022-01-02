Betty White’s last tweet proves how excited she was for 100th birthday: See

Betty White reportedly died peacefully in her home at the age of 99, eighteen days before her 100th birthday

American entertainer Betty White, who passed away on December 31 just days before her 100th birthday, ‘couldn’t believe’ that she was about to turn 100 soon, a feat she didn’t get to achieve.

White’s final tweet, a post teasing her upcoming People magazine cover story, is not just proof of how excited she was of her upcoming centennial birthday, but also of her positive attitude and energy towards life.

“My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up,” she wrote, before asking people to pick up the latest issue of the magazine just three days before passing away of ‘natural causes’.

The cover story it self included White’s secrets to her long and healthy life, as well as testimonies from numerous stars who she’d worked with in her long career.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing,” the Golden Girls star also said in her bittersweet last interview.

White reportedly died peacefully in her home at the age of 99, eighteen days before her 100th birthday.