 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Betty White’s last tweet proves how excited she was for 100th birthday: See

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Betty White reportedly died peacefully in her home at the age of 99, eighteen days before her 100th birthday
Betty White reportedly died peacefully in her home at the age of 99, eighteen days before her 100th birthday

American entertainer Betty White, who passed away on December 31 just days before her 100th birthday, ‘couldn’t believe’ that she was about to turn 100 soon, a feat she didn’t get to achieve.

White’s final tweet, a post teasing her upcoming People magazine cover story, is not just proof of how excited she was of her upcoming centennial birthday, but also of her positive attitude and energy towards life.

“My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up,” she wrote, before asking people to pick up the latest issue of the magazine just three days before passing away of ‘natural causes’.

The cover story it self included White’s secrets to her long and healthy life, as well as testimonies from numerous stars who she’d worked with in her long career.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing,” the Golden Girls star also said in her bittersweet last interview.

White reportedly died peacefully in her home at the age of 99, eighteen days before her 100th birthday. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew to lose his ‘Duke of York’ title to sex abuse scandal?

Prince Andrew to lose his ‘Duke of York’ title to sex abuse scandal?

Prince Andrew braces as accusers could name him in Ghislaine Maxwell’s case

Prince Andrew braces as accusers could name him in Ghislaine Maxwell’s case
Rapper Kodak Black gets arrested in Florida, here’s why

Rapper Kodak Black gets arrested in Florida, here’s why

Michelle Obama posts memorable picture of Betty White with late ‘first dog’ Bo

Michelle Obama posts memorable picture of Betty White with late ‘first dog’ Bo
Kourntey Kardashian will 'stream PDA' with Travis Barker on wedding

Kourntey Kardashian will 'stream PDA' with Travis Barker on wedding
Halle Berry's PDA-filled pic with Van Hunt leaves fans speculating about their marriage

Halle Berry's PDA-filled pic with Van Hunt leaves fans speculating about their marriage
Royal fans slam Netflix’s ‘Death to 2021’ for mocking Prince Philip’s death

Royal fans slam Netflix’s ‘Death to 2021’ for mocking Prince Philip’s death
Did you spot this HUGE MISTAKE in the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion special?

Did you spot this HUGE MISTAKE in the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion special?

Are Lori Harvey, 'babydaddy' Michael B. Jordan pregnant?

Are Lori Harvey, 'babydaddy' Michael B. Jordan pregnant?

Mandy Moore reflects on 'strange but overwhelmingly magical' 2021

Mandy Moore reflects on 'strange but overwhelmingly magical' 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want to sell their luxurious California abode worth $14.5 million

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want to sell their luxurious California abode worth $14.5 million
Betty White was forced to spend final years away from marital home: reports

Betty White was forced to spend final years away from marital home: reports

Latest

view all