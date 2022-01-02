 
Sunday Jan 02 2022
'Peaky Blinders' season six trailer leaves fans on edge: Watch

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

The new Peaky Blinders trailer left fans on the edge of their seats thanks to tense action sequences
BBC gave fans of Peaky Blinders a New Year’s surprise by releasing the trailer for the much-anticipated final season of the beloved show on January 1.

The sixth season, which was announced as the final outing for the gangster-based period drama, will see Cillian Murphy reprise his role as Tommy Shelby, seen firing shots off a machine gun as the trailer starts.

He is seen walking across a field before shooting and shouting in the air, “One last deal to be done, then we Peaky Blinders rest.”

Watch:


Fans were left on the edge of their seats thanks to tense action sequences in the 90-second teaser which included appearances from Anya Taylor-Joy as Gina Gray and Sam Claflin as fascist leader Oswald Mosley.

Also returning to the show for its final season is Tom Hardy’s Alfie Solomons who was earlier believed to be dead after being shot my Tommy Shelby.

While a release date has not yet been set, the upcoming season of Peaky Blinders is expected to release in the first half of 2022. 

