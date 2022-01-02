 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will shun grudges to return to UK in Spring: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will shun grudges to return to UK this Spring: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will shun grudges to return to UK this Spring: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to return to the UK, almost two years after stepping back as senior royals, says royal expert.

Russell Myers believes that Meghan will accompany Harry to UK this spring in light of Invictus Games.

"It’s been a busy year and it probably is a good time to let this year go, see what happens in the new year and hopefully we will see them back in the UK," he says.

“Because Harry has got the Invictus Games, fingers crossed [in May/June], so one would assume he will come back and see his family.

“And again, one would assume Meghan will come to the Invictus Games as well, with the children.

“So, I think that that’s probably a fair bet to say that we may see them in the springtime next year. But who knows?”

Although Harry made two trips to London this past year, Meghan did not accompany her husband since she was expecting daughter Lilibet.

The Games were founded by Harry himself to support sick and injured military personnel.

Invictus Games are is scheduled to take place between May 29 and June 5.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew’s accuser insists she’s a US resident, prince’s lawyers say otherwise

Prince Andrew’s accuser insists she’s a US resident, prince’s lawyers say otherwise
Netflix unveils first look posters of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3

Netflix unveils first look posters of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie learning 'emotional literacy'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie learning 'emotional literacy'
‘Peaky Blinders’ season six trailer leaves fans on edge: Watch

‘Peaky Blinders’ season six trailer leaves fans on edge: Watch

BTS vocalist Jungkook spends New Year with his pet dogs: see pics

BTS vocalist Jungkook spends New Year with his pet dogs: see pics
'Kanye West just hung out and not performed during Miami mini-concert': source

'Kanye West just hung out and not performed during Miami mini-concert': source
Kylie Jenner flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photo

Kylie Jenner flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photo
Betty White gets tribute from Joe Biden: 'She brought smiles for generations'

Betty White gets tribute from Joe Biden: 'She brought smiles for generations'
Betty White's 'Saturday Night Live' episode to get re-aired in her honour

Betty White's 'Saturday Night Live' episode to get re-aired in her honour
Prince Harry 'avoiding' Kristen Stewart after her Princess Diana portrayal

Prince Harry 'avoiding' Kristen Stewart after her Princess Diana portrayal

Miley Cyrus drops new single on New Year’s Eve Party: Watch

Miley Cyrus drops new single on New Year’s Eve Party: Watch
Virginia Giuffre’s former lover backs allegations against Prince Andrew

Virginia Giuffre’s former lover backs allegations against Prince Andrew

Latest

view all