Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will shun grudges to return to UK in Spring: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will shun grudges to return to UK this Spring: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to return to the UK, almost two years after stepping back as senior royals, says royal expert.

Russell Myers believes that Meghan will accompany Harry to UK this spring in light of Invictus Games.

"It’s been a busy year and it probably is a good time to let this year go, see what happens in the new year and hopefully we will see them back in the UK," he says.

“Because Harry has got the Invictus Games, fingers crossed [in May/June], so one would assume he will come back and see his family.

“And again, one would assume Meghan will come to the Invictus Games as well, with the children.

“So, I think that that’s probably a fair bet to say that we may see them in the springtime next year. But who knows?”

Although Harry made two trips to London this past year, Meghan did not accompany her husband since she was expecting daughter Lilibet.

The Games were founded by Harry himself to support sick and injured military personnel.

Invictus Games are is scheduled to take place between May 29 and June 5.