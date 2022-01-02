 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Kardashian family finds Kanye West's new home move very 'weird'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Kardashian family finds Kanye Wests new home move very weird
Kardashian family finds Kanye West's new home move very 'weird'

Kim Kardashian's family is uncomfortable about Kanye West buying a house right across her street.

After the rapper invested $4.5 million to tear down and rebuilt a house near Kim's, the reality star's family thinks the diva is in for a bit of trouble.

As per HollywoodLife, an insider justifies how other sisters, including Kourntey and Khloe manage to co-parent even with their children's fathers living a few miles away.

"While Kim is okay with Kanye’s decision to buy a house across the street, her family is not really feeling this at all. They think that it is just a little bit weird, in fact, and said to Kim that no one buys a house across the street from their ex-wife while they are divorcing," our source said.

"Kourtney and Khloe’s exes see their kids and they don’t live across the street. Everyone around her just feels that Kim needs to set boundaries. Kanye could have bought a house a couple blocks away and he would have been able to have the same access to the kids. But right across the street, the Kardashian’s feel, is just a little bit too strange," the source added.

Kim filed fro divorce from Kanye in 2021. The rapper is yet to sign the deed to seal their decision.

More From Entertainment:

Arnold Schwarzenegger to marry girlfriend following recent divorce?

Arnold Schwarzenegger to marry girlfriend following recent divorce?
Jennifer Garner shows her admiration for Kate Middleton and Prince William

Jennifer Garner shows her admiration for Kate Middleton and Prince William

Queen may head to Sandringham House in next few days

Queen may head to Sandringham House in next few days
Emily In Paris in trouble for stereotyping Ukrainians: 'Unacceptable'

Emily In Paris in trouble for stereotyping Ukrainians: 'Unacceptable'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will shun grudges to return to UK in Spring: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will shun grudges to return to UK in Spring: report
Prince Andrew’s accuser insists she’s a US resident, prince’s lawyers say otherwise

Prince Andrew’s accuser insists she’s a US resident, prince’s lawyers say otherwise
Netflix unveils first look posters of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3

Netflix unveils first look posters of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie learning 'emotional literacy'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie learning 'emotional literacy'
‘Peaky Blinders’ season six trailer leaves fans on edge: Watch

‘Peaky Blinders’ season six trailer leaves fans on edge: Watch

BTS vocalist Jungkook spends New Year with his pet dogs: see pics

BTS vocalist Jungkook spends New Year with his pet dogs: see pics
'Kanye West just hung out and not performed during Miami mini-concert': source

'Kanye West just hung out and not performed during Miami mini-concert': source
Kylie Jenner flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photo

Kylie Jenner flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photo

Latest

view all