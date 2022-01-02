Jennifer Garner shows her admiration for Kate Middleton and Prince William

 
Sunday Jan 02 2022
Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Hollywood actress Jennifer was prominent among those who reacted to Kate Middleton and Prince William's New Year photo.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Friday wished millions of their fans a Happy New Year on their Twitter and Instagram accounts. The duo  posted a loved-up photo as they celebrated the arrival of the New Year.

More than one million people including Jennifer Garner liked Kate and William's photo on Instagram.

Jennifer Garner is the former wife of Hollywood star Ben Affleck who is currently dating singer and actor Jennifer Lopez.

Garner and Affleck have three children together. Their divorce was finalized in 2018. 

