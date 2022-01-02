 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's popularity nosedives in latest poll ratings among Britons

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markles popularity nosedives in latest poll ratings among Britons

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have slummed in the latest polling of the British public while Prince William and Kate Middleton skyrocketed, according to a new survey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have plummeted in the latest poll ratings among Britons, according to a Mail on Sunday survey.

The poll of 1,567 British adults was carried out by Deltapoll between December 23 and 30. The Queen led the royals with +60, Kate Middleton had a +47 net approval rating, and Princess Anne took fourth place with +39.

The Duke of Cambridge fared much better in the eyes of the British public, as he reportedly scored a +55 net approval rating.

Charlie Rae, former royal editor of 'The Sun, said it was "not surprising" to see Harry at zero, while Meghan slumped to -17 net approval. 

Prince Charles was at +25, while Duchess Camilla was only at +5. Following years of scandal and controversy, Prince Andrew was rock bottom in the poll with -50 net approval. Even Princess Anne is on +39.

More From Entertainment:

BTS singer V's 'Christmas Tree' becomes top-selling Korean song on US Amazon

BTS singer V's 'Christmas Tree' becomes top-selling Korean song on US Amazon

Meghan and Harry's friend takes a dig at journalist for penning article about Kate Middleton

Meghan and Harry's friend takes a dig at journalist for penning article about Kate Middleton

Ed Sheeran to reveal who he follows online after court order

Ed Sheeran to reveal who he follows online after court order

Arnold Schwarzenegger to marry girlfriend following recent divorce?

Arnold Schwarzenegger to marry girlfriend following recent divorce?
Jennifer Garner shows her admiration for Kate Middleton and Prince William

Jennifer Garner shows her admiration for Kate Middleton and Prince William

Kardashian family finds Kanye West's new home move very 'weird'

Kardashian family finds Kanye West's new home move very 'weird'
Queen may head to Sandringham House in next few days

Queen may head to Sandringham House in next few days
Emily In Paris in trouble for stereotyping Ukrainians: 'Unacceptable'

Emily In Paris in trouble for stereotyping Ukrainians: 'Unacceptable'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will shun grudges to return to UK in Spring: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will shun grudges to return to UK in Spring: report
Prince Andrew’s accuser insists she’s a US resident, prince’s lawyers say otherwise

Prince Andrew’s accuser insists she’s a US resident, prince’s lawyers say otherwise
Netflix unveils first look posters of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3

Netflix unveils first look posters of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie learning 'emotional literacy'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie learning 'emotional literacy'

Latest

view all