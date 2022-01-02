Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's popularity nosedives in latest poll ratings among Britons

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have slummed in the latest polling of the British public while Prince William and Kate Middleton skyrocketed, according to a new survey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have plummeted in the latest poll ratings among Britons, according to a Mail on Sunday survey.



The poll of 1,567 British adults was carried out by Deltapoll between December 23 and 30. The Queen led the royals with +60, Kate Middleton had a +47 net approval rating, and Princess Anne took fourth place with +39.

The Duke of Cambridge fared much better in the eyes of the British public, as he reportedly scored a +55 net approval rating.

Charlie Rae, former royal editor of 'The Sun, said it was "not surprising" to see Harry at zero, while Meghan slumped to -17 net approval.

Prince Charles was at +25, while Duchess Camilla was only at +5. Following years of scandal and controversy, Prince Andrew was rock bottom in the poll with -50 net approval. Even Princess Anne is on +39.