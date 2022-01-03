 
Halsey shares adorable video collage of son Ender: ‘A full year of you’

Award-winning and songwriter Halsey ends 2021 with a video collage featuring videos of her son Ender’s adorable antics.

The Grammy award-winning artist shared her post to Instagram as part of her 2021 recap and even featured candid clips of her five-month-old son’s adorable antics.

The post ¬included snaps of nearly every major milestone of Ender’s short life and even showed off the star’s excitement over many more adventures and another “year full of you.”

The collection of videos included snaps from Ender’s candid family moments, from his first bath to family interactions, water play activities and jolly jumper antics.

Check it out below:



