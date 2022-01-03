BLACKPINK’s Jisoo wins hearts with adorable childhood pics on 27th birthday

BLACKPINK vocalist Jisoo is looking back at sweet memories of her childhood as she thanked her fans for showering over love-filled wishes on her birthday.

Blinks – the K-pop group’s official fandom, all around the world didn’t shy away from extending heart-touching messages for the South Korean singer and actor who turned 27 on Monday, January 3.

Taking to Instagram, the Snowdrop star penned down a heartfelt note to express gratitude towards her fans.

She captioned the photographs of ‘baby Jisoo’, “Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! Today feels extra special with all my Blinks. Love you guys.”

Meanwhile, her band-mates also gushed over the 27-year-old singer on her special day. Jennie and Rose shared Jisoo’s pic of holding a cake in her hand on their IG Story to wish her ‘Happy Birthday’.

Lisa shared a gorgeous click of both the diva’s holding each other’s hands as she captioned the post, “I Love You.”



