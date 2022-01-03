 
Queen Elizabeth rocked by another tragedy

British Queen Elizabeth II has been rocked by another tragedy as one of her closest friends and her lady-in-waiting Diana Maxwell, Lady Farnham, has died at age of 90.

Lady Farnham passed away at her residence on December 29, 2021.

She first started working with the Queen in 1987 and remained her close confidant since.

Lady Farnham’s death is the second of the Queen’s close friends in a month after the Duchess of Grafton, Ann Fortune FitzRoy, passed away in early December.

She was honoured by the Queen after 10 years of her service in 1998. In recognition of her services, her majesty the queen had appointed Lady Farnham the Commander, Royal Victorian Order (CVO).

According to palace source, “It is very sad for the Queen.”

The source further said, “It has not been a good year for the Queen - losing her husband and then the Duchess of Grafton and now Lady Farnham.”

