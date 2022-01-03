Rapper Kodak Black gets arrested on trespassing charges on New Year

Rapper Kodak Black had to kick off New Year behind bars as he was arrested for trespassing on Saturday in Pompano Beach, Florida.

According to CNN, the 24-year-old rapper was nabbed on a ‘misdemeanour trespassing charge’ after which he was released on bond.

Meanwhile, police have not yet clarified what promoted Black's arrest.

This is not the first time, the rapper, whose leagl name is Bill Kapri, has landed in hot waters. Earlier in April 2019, Kapri faced charged on drugs and weapons while ‘attempting’ to re-enter United States from Canada.

Not only this, he had to spend three years in prison followed by his acceptance for falsifying documents to attain weapons in Miami.

Former American President, Donald Trump visited federal prison on his last during which commuted the rapper's sentence through Presidential Pardon. Kapri had also tweeted to thank President Trumps.