 
entertainment
Monday Jan 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Rapper Kodak Black gets arrested on trespassing charges on New Year

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 03, 2022

Rapper Kodak Black gets arrested on trespassing charges on New Year
Rapper Kodak Black gets arrested on trespassing charges on New Year

Rapper Kodak Black had to kick off New Year behind bars as he was arrested for trespassing on Saturday in Pompano Beach, Florida.

According to CNN, the 24-year-old rapper was nabbed on a ‘misdemeanour trespassing charge’ after which he was released on bond. 

Meanwhile, police have not yet clarified what promoted Black's arrest.

This is not the first time, the rapper, whose leagl name is Bill Kapri, has landed in hot waters. Earlier in April 2019, Kapri faced charged on drugs and weapons while ‘attempting’ to re-enter United States from Canada.

Not only this, he had to spend three years in prison followed by his acceptance for falsifying documents to attain weapons in Miami.

Former American President, Donald Trump visited federal prison on his last during which commuted the rapper's sentence through Presidential Pardon. Kapri had also tweeted to thank President Trumps. 

More From Entertainment:

Disgraced Andrew to lose out on royal title if Epstein victim wins court case

Disgraced Andrew to lose out on royal title if Epstein victim wins court case

Alec Baldwin reflects on the hardships of 2021 after Halyna Hutchin's death

Alec Baldwin reflects on the hardships of 2021 after Halyna Hutchin's death

Queen Elizabeth rocked by another tragedy

Queen Elizabeth rocked by another tragedy
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo wins hearts with adorable childhood pics on 27th birthday

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo wins hearts with adorable childhood pics on 27th birthday

Britney Spears' feud with Jamie Lynn: Pop icon unfollows sister on Instagram

Britney Spears' feud with Jamie Lynn: Pop icon unfollows sister on Instagram

Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew set for crunch week in US assault lawsuit

Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew set for crunch week in US assault lawsuit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle intentions for Queen’s Platinum Jubliee: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle intentions for Queen’s Platinum Jubliee: report
Prince Charles true intentions for Buckingham Palace laid bare: report

Prince Charles true intentions for Buckingham Palace laid bare: report
‘Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s closest pals voice support for Sussexes: report

‘Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s closest pals voice support for Sussexes: report
Prince Andrew to be ‘banished’ from all of Queen’s Jubilee celebrations

Prince Andrew to be ‘banished’ from all of Queen’s Jubilee celebrations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s silence over Spotify deal highlights major concern: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s silence over Spotify deal highlights major concern: report
Kris Jenner forced to ‘dodge’ Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson questions in chat with Stormi

Kris Jenner forced to ‘dodge’ Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson questions in chat with Stormi

Latest

view all