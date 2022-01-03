 
entertainment
Monday Jan 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth sends personal letter to toddler who dressed up as her

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 03, 2022

A toddler from the US caught the attention of Queen Elizabeth after dressing up as her for Halloween
A toddler from the US caught the attention of Queen Elizabeth after dressing up as her for Halloween

A one-year-old from the US caught the attention of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth after dressing up as the monarch for Halloween!

Jalayne Sutherland from Ohio received a letter signed by the Queen after her mother, Katelyn Sutherland, sent her snaps dressed up as the 95-year-old to Buckingham Palace, reported The Daily Mail. 

The adorable toddler was seen posing alongside her family’s corgis in a double-breasted overcoat and a matching hat in the photos. She even added a white wig and a string of pearls for full effect!

Queen Elizabeth sends personal letter to toddler who dressed up as her

According to Katelyn, she didn’t think much after sending the photos to the Palace and never expected a reply back, so the family was thrilled when they received a response.

The letter, from the Queen’s lady in waiting, the Honourable Marry Morrison, said, “The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you thoughtfully enclosed.”

“Her Majesty thought it was kind of you to write to her, and the Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit,” it continued.

Queen Elizabeth sends personal letter to toddler who dressed up as her

“Her Majesty hopes you all have a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have,” the letter concluded.

The letter, dated December 9, 2021, was stamped with the Windsor Castle insignia. 

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West gets spotted chilling with two women before date with Julia Fox

Kanye West gets spotted chilling with two women before date with Julia Fox
Kate Middleton had 'no interest in being famous', reveals friend

Kate Middleton had 'no interest in being famous', reveals friend
‘The Office’ actor David Koechner arrested on New Year’s Eve

‘The Office’ actor David Koechner arrested on New Year’s Eve
Queen Elizabeth likely to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet this spring

Queen Elizabeth likely to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet this spring
BTS member Suga recovers from COVID-19

BTS member Suga recovers from COVID-19
Disgraced Andrew to lose out on royal title if Epstein victim wins court case

Disgraced Andrew to lose out on royal title if Epstein victim wins court case

Rapper Kodak Black gets arrested on trespassing charges on New Year

Rapper Kodak Black gets arrested on trespassing charges on New Year
Alec Baldwin reflects on the hardships of 2021 after Halyna Hutchin's death

Alec Baldwin reflects on the hardships of 2021 after Halyna Hutchin's death

Queen Elizabeth rocked by another tragedy

Queen Elizabeth rocked by another tragedy
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo wins hearts with adorable childhood pics on 27th birthday

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo wins hearts with adorable childhood pics on 27th birthday

Britney Spears' feud with Jamie Lynn: Pop icon unfollows sister on Instagram

Britney Spears' feud with Jamie Lynn: Pop icon unfollows sister on Instagram

Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew set for crunch week in US assault lawsuit

Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew set for crunch week in US assault lawsuit

Latest

view all