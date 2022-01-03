Queen Elizabeth sends personal letter to toddler who dressed up as her

A toddler from the US caught the attention of Queen Elizabeth after dressing up as her for Halloween

A one-year-old from the US caught the attention of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth after dressing up as the monarch for Halloween!

Jalayne Sutherland from Ohio received a letter signed by the Queen after her mother, Katelyn Sutherland, sent her snaps dressed up as the 95-year-old to Buckingham Palace, reported The Daily Mail.

The adorable toddler was seen posing alongside her family’s corgis in a double-breasted overcoat and a matching hat in the photos. She even added a white wig and a string of pearls for full effect!

According to Katelyn, she didn’t think much after sending the photos to the Palace and never expected a reply back, so the family was thrilled when they received a response.

The letter, from the Queen’s lady in waiting, the Honourable Marry Morrison, said, “The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you thoughtfully enclosed.”

“Her Majesty thought it was kind of you to write to her, and the Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit,” it continued.

“Her Majesty hopes you all have a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have,” the letter concluded.

The letter, dated December 9, 2021, was stamped with the Windsor Castle insignia.