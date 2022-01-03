Virginia Giuffre's deal with Jeffrey Epstein releases Prince Andrew from liability in civil case, claim lawyers

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's 2009 settlement, which could be key to a civil case involving the Duke of York, is being made public for the first time.



Prince Andrew's lawyers believe the deal- set to be unsealed on Monday (today) - could release him from liability in the case brought by Ms Giuffre, who accuses him of sexual assault when she was a teenager.



Brettler, who represents the duke, previously told at New York hearing the agreement "releases Prince Andrew and others from any purported liability arising from the claims Giuffre asserted against the second son of the Queen."



The settlement, as per reports, was reached between Giuffre, also known as Virginia Roberts, and Andrew's former friend and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.



US District Judge Lewis A Kaplan, who is presiding over the civil case, is due to hold a video teleconference on Tuesday when a request by the duke's legal team to dismiss the case will be heard.



The accuser is suing the 61-year-old royal for allegedly sexually assaulting her in London, New York and the Virgin Islands when she was 17. Giuffre is seeking unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars if she wins.

Some critics believe that Prince Andrew’s assault case could damage the monarchy on a much wider scale. Last week, Andrew's friend Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by her ex-boyfriend Epstein.



Amid the upcoming unsealing, Julian Perreira, a former lance sergeant who served three tours of Afghanistan in 2007, 2009 and 2012, has become the first to go on record calling for the Duke of York to step down from the army.

Andrew took on the ceremonial position from his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, in 2017.

