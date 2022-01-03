 
entertainment
Monday Jan 03 2022
Keanu Reeves' donates most of his Matrix salary to leukaemia research

Keanu Reeves donates most of his Matrix salary to leukaemia research

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has donated most of his salary from 'The Matrix' to leukaemia research.

The kind-hearted superstar, who is also known as one of Hollywood's nice guys, has refused to keep all his cash to himself because of something quite personal. 

Keanu took it upon himself to make a difference simply because his younger sister Kim, who is now 55, reportedly battled the disease for 10 years.

The actor's sister was diagnosed with the blood cancer in 1991 - and he never forgot her battle.

The Point Break and Speed actor -  said to be worth £275m -  is one of the most generous film stars around the world. He has a history of making fantastic gestures.

Keanu Reeves, who was reportedly paid $10million upfront and earned nearly $35million for the first film in the 1999 franchise, was only too happy to write the cheque.

