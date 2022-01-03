 
entertainment
Monday Jan 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian befittingly responds to fan accusing her of ignoring son amid romance with Travis

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 03, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian befittingly responds to fan accusing her of ignoring son amid romance with Travis

Kourtney Kardashian has fired back at accusations that she does not spend enough time with her eldest son amid her whirlwind romance with Travis Barker.

Kourtney, who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with ex Scott Disick – posted amazing snaps from her recent skiing trip with her fiancé Travis Barker and family.

The one of her followers asked her: ‘How come Mason is never with y’all? It’s mostly Penelope and Regan’.

The 42-year-old American TV personality took no time to hit back at accuser and wrote: ‘Just because he’s not in the photo, doesn’t mean he’s not with us.’ She then quipped: ‘And it’s Reign.’

Kim Kardashian's sister's and Travis Barker, 46, had been friends for years before they started dating this year. The couple got engaged in October in a romantic beachside proposal at the Rosewood Miramar, Montecito after taking permission from Kris Jenner.

 Kourtney's pals has recently revealed that she fell madly in love with the drummer because he is a great father to his kids Alabama, 16, Landon, 18 and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22.

More From Entertainment:

Rupert Grint weighs in on his feelings about fatherhood: 'It's changed my perspective

Rupert Grint weighs in on his feelings about fatherhood: 'It's changed my perspective
Tom Holland’s ‘body is shutting down’ from constant traveling

Tom Holland’s ‘body is shutting down’ from constant traveling
Keanu Reeves' donates most of his Matrix salary to leukaemia research

Keanu Reeves' donates most of his Matrix salary to leukaemia research
Kendall Jenner gets married to boyfriend Devin Booker?

Kendall Jenner gets married to boyfriend Devin Booker?
Usain Bolt to make a come back with his second album: 'Music is a part of me'

Usain Bolt to make a come back with his second album: 'Music is a part of me'
Kim Cattrall pays touching tribute to late brother Chris on his 59th birthday

Kim Cattrall pays touching tribute to late brother Chris on his 59th birthday
‘Harry Potter’ reunion producers react to Emma Watson-Emma Roberts mix-up

‘Harry Potter’ reunion producers react to Emma Watson-Emma Roberts mix-up
Janet Jackson feels ‘guilty by association’ with Michael Jackson: Here's why

Janet Jackson feels ‘guilty by association’ with Michael Jackson: Here's why
Kourtney Kardashian shares glimpses from her vacations with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shares glimpses from her vacations with Travis Barker
Prince William pays rich tribute to Richard Leakey

Prince William pays rich tribute to Richard Leakey
Jeffrey Epstein's secret deal with Virginia Giuffre could be key to Andrew's assault case

Jeffrey Epstein's secret deal with Virginia Giuffre could be key to Andrew's assault case
Park Shin-Hye and Choi Tae-Joon to get married on this date: Find out

Park Shin-Hye and Choi Tae-Joon to get married on this date: Find out

Latest

view all