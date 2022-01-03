Kourtney Kardashian befittingly responds to fan accusing her of ignoring son amid romance with Travis

Kourtney Kardashian has fired back at accusations that she does not spend enough time with her eldest son amid her whirlwind romance with Travis Barker.



Kourtney, who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with ex Scott Disick – posted amazing snaps from her recent skiing trip with her fiancé Travis Barker and family.

The one of her followers asked her: ‘How come Mason is never with y’all? It’s mostly Penelope and Regan’.

The 42-year-old American TV personality took no time to hit back at accuser and wrote: ‘Just because he’s not in the photo, doesn’t mean he’s not with us.’ She then quipped: ‘And it’s Reign.’

Kim Kardashian's sister's and Travis Barker, 46, had been friends for years before they started dating this year. The couple got engaged in October in a romantic beachside proposal at the Rosewood Miramar, Montecito after taking permission from Kris Jenner.

Kourtney's pals has recently revealed that she fell madly in love with the drummer because he is a great father to his kids Alabama, 16, Landon, 18 and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22.