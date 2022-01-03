Tom Holland’s ‘body is shutting down’ from constant traveling

Actor Tom Holland recently sat down for a chat and revealed that he’s feeling completely overworked and fears his ‘body is starting to shut down’ because he is ‘always traveling’.

Holland started off his admission by telling Empire magazine and was quoted saying, "I've been very busy. I've been really enjoying it but it's getting to the stage now where my body is shutting down.”

"I'm travelling too much, is the problem - I'm always living out of a suitcase. I'm just looking forward to a nice break."

For this upcoming break, the actor has also given strict instructions to his agents, "I've told my agents I'm away on holiday. They're not allowed to call me."

Especially considering, "I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world."

During the course of his interview, Holland spilled the beans on his plans for fatherhood and added, "I love kids. I can't wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can't wait!”

"If I'm at a wedding or a party, I'm always at the kids' table hanging out. My dad's been such a great role model for me. I think I've got that from him. So I think I'd be a primary school teacher or something like that [if I wasn't acting]."

Before concluding though, he shared his personal thoughts on the entire experience and admitted, "I've loved every minute of it. I've been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress.”

"It's been amazing. And that's why for me, I don't want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man."