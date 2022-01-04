 
The real reason Princess Charlotte isn’t allowed a best friend in school: report

A panellist recently spoke out about the real reason Princess Charlotte is not allowed to have a best friend in Thomas Battersea School.

Royal reporter Jane Moore made this revelation during her recent appearance on the Loose Women panel.

There she was quoted saying, "It's a really great little school actually for the reasons I think that it really focuses on kindness, it's a really big thing in that school and the pastoral care is amazing.”

"There’s a policy that if your child is having a party unless every child in the class is invited, you don’t give out invites in class.”

Before concluding, the panellist also highlighted one of the key features of Thomas Battersea and admitted, "There are signs everywhere saying be kind, that’s the ethos of the school. They don’t encourage you to have best friends."

