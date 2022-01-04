Betty White’s official cause of death unveiled amid rumors of booster side effects

Betty White’s cause of death has been brought forward following rumors of booster side effects.

White’s friend and agent Jeff Witjas issued this statement following rumours of alleged covid booster side effects.

According to a People magazine, the statement read, "Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true.”

“She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived. Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever."

"I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."