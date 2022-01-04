 
Tuesday Jan 04 2022
Keanu Reeves to team up with Leo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese for his first-ever series

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

Keanu Reeves is reportedly in talks to star in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's upcoming Hulu series

Keanu Reeves is reportedly in talks to star in his first-ever TV series with an upcoming Hulu project being headed by Hollywood heavyweights Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to Deadline, the Matrix star is currently negotiating a deal to star in Hulu’s adaptation of Erik Larson’s 2003 book The Devil in the White City, which is slated to be executive produced by Scorsese, DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Sam Shaw, Jennifer Davisson and Stacey Sher.

The project, first announced by Hulu in 2019 as a big-budget limited series, will have Todd directing the first two episodes.

The Devil in the White City, set in the gilded age of the late 1800s, is based on a true story that “takes the viewer on a tour of murder, romance and mystery,” according to Deadline.

DiCaprio first bought the film rights to Larson’s book in 2010 and planned it a feature film before giving it the limited series treatment. 

