Tuesday Jan 04 2022
Adele achieves new milestone as her 30 becomes UK’s Biggest-Selling Album of 2021

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

Adele's 30 has been named the biggest-selling album of 2021 in the UK as it had over 600,000 combined chart sales, according to the Official Charts Company.

The singing sensation's much-loved 30 album had over 600,000 combined chart sales. Nearly 450,000 of those units were physical sales, while 53,000 of them were counted as downloads.

Adele's 30 also tied with Olivia Rodrigo's Sour with being the longest-running Number One album of 2021, after spending five consecutive weeks on the top spot.

Ed Sheeran's = was named as the second biggest album of 2021, followed by ABBA's comeback album Voyage and Rodrigo's Sour.

Sheeran's "Bad Habits" became the biggest song of 2021, with 204 million streams and 142,000 sales. The track was also the longest-running number one of the year, having spent 11 weeks at the top of the Official Singles Chart.

Olivia Rodrigo took second and third place on the biggest songs of 2021 list with "good 4 u" and "drivers license", followed by The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" and Lil Nas X's "MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME)".

