Tuesday Jan 04 2022
Lily Collins poses next to a graffitied poster of 'Emily in Paris' in New York

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

With its second season streaming on Netflix, popular series Emily In Paris has become the latest talk of the town.

Series’ lead actress Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper, recently turned to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of what appears to be unwelcoming for the actress for her portrayal in the series.

Over the weekend, Collins shared a picture of a vandalized poster for her Netflix show, which had her character’s face covered in red-eye and clown-nose graffiti.

“I can’t say I love the new look, Em. But A for effort…” the 32-year-old actor, who is also the producer of the series, captioned an Instagram video of the poster.

In the shared video clip, the To the Bone actress’ husband Charlie McDowell can be seen taking a stroll down the street next to the poster, which was defaced by graffiti, and jokingly running away in terror.

The Inheritance actress, 32, also posed next to the poster in a separate picture. She was dressed in casual black jeans, a green puffer jacket, and a yellow beanie in the picture.

The vandalized poster draw attention of Collins' fans and co-stars, who supported her and reacted to her post in the comments section. “She’s a class act everyone,” wrote Ashley Park, who plays singer Mindy Chen in the series.

Actor Kevin Dias, who plays musician Benoît, added a chain of cry-laughing emoticons.

Season two of Emily In Paris is currently streaming on Netflix.

