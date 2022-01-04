 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner and her pal Hailey Bieber enjoyed first few days of new year together at a remote farm with their beloved partners Devin Booker and Justin Bieber.

Kendall and Hailey - in one image posted by model Justine Skye - are seen showing their love for animals as they pet a donkey.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber show their love for animals in amazing pic with donkey

Kendall sizzled in chick red pair of sweats and matching boots, Jenner completed her ensemble with a black puffer and her dark brown hair in a flirty ponytail, While Hailey rocked a long black coat and light-wash jeans.

On Sunday, Kendall Jenner also shared a slew of her own snaps with her more than 209 million Instagram followers that showed them on the same farm.

