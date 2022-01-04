Prince Harry could delay his memoir after his father Prince Charles' positive move

Prince Harry seems to delay the release of his upcoming memoir after an "olive branch" from his father Prince Charles as he has made some good remarks about the Duke of Sussex in an essay for the American publication.

The Duke of Sussex is set to release his memoir this year but it has yet to be confirmed whether the publication will happen before or after the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.



Prince Charles - the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II - has paid tribute to Harry in a Newsweek essay where he shared how "proud" he is of his environmental work.



Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the Sun this is "very significant" for their "extremely strained" relationship.



He added: "The fact that Charles has done this in Newsweek, which has a large circulation in America, I think it’s clearly a form of an olive branch in the hope that there will be a form of reconciliation."

The release date for the book is yet to be announced but the commentator believes Charles' move could prompt the Duke to push the date back.

According to some commentators, Harry's upcoming book would be a bombshell for the royal family, given reference to the couple's Oprah interview. While, some believe Harry's memoir will chip away at his father's credibility.



However, the recent move from Prince Charles could help ease ongoing tension within the royal family. And Prince Harry will give positive response to his father to keep the doors of his return to the Royal Family open.