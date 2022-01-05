 
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
Tristan Thompson's baby mama happy truth is out: 'There was never any doubt'

Maralee Nichols, mother of Tristan Thompson's newborn is reacting to the NBA player's apology after rejecting son publicly.

Speaking to PEOPLE in a statement, Maralee's representatives said: "There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichol's baby."

The rep added: "Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements."

Thompson also sent out a public apology on Monday after his positive paternity test.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he continued.

Thompson also expressed his disappointment for breaking Khloe Kardashian's heart. The athlete shares 3-year-old daughter True with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

