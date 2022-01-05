 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's wedding plans revealed

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

The loved-up couple is waiting to say I do very soon but it is taking some time
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker surprised the world after announcing that they have gotten engaged. 

The loved-up couple is waiting to say 'I do' very soon but it is taking some time for them to figure things out.

An insider revealed to E!News, "Even though Kourtney would like it to be very soon, logistically it's taking some time."

The planning process is in the hands of momager Kris Jenner, "They are all doing it together. Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details," the source added. 

Although Travis is also involved, 'he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and want it to be her day.'

As for when the ceremony will be, a second source told the outlet, "Both Kourtney and Travis want the wedding to happen this year."

"It won't be a huge event, just close friends and family," said the source, adding that both their kids will be part of the ceremony.

