Wednesday Jan 05 2022
Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus after she flirts with Pete Davidson

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

Kim Kardashian might not be thrilled about Miley Cyrus dropping flirtatious comment for her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

As per a fan account, the 41-year-old SKIMSfounder has unfollowed Miley from Instagram after the singer starred in a wild New Year's Eve special with Davidson.

The account Miley Cyrus Edition claims that Kim, 41, no longer follows Miley, 29, but had been previously as of Dec. 10. The Party in the USA hitmaker is however still following Kim.

Reportedly, Kim did not approve of Miley Cyrus making suggestive jokes for her boyfriend during the Miami show and the unfollowing comes as a retaliation.

