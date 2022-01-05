Lupita Nyong'o skips promoting new film as she tests positive for COVID-19

The 'Black Panther' star informed her fans that she has tested positive for for the virus on Tuesday

Lupita Nyong'o has opted out of promotions of her upcoming film The 355, having forced to attend it virtually after contracting COVID-19.

The Black Panther star informed her fans that she has tested positive for for the virus on Tuesday.

"I too have tested positive for COVID-19," she tweeted. "I'm fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well."

She added, "Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness. #StayMaskedAndVaxxed."

Lupita was scheduled to promote the film along with her costars for virtual interviews on Tuesday.

The film also stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Bingbing Fan.