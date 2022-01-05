Lupita Nyong'o skips promoting new film as she tests positive for COVID-19

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022
Lupita Nyong'o has opted out of promotions of her upcoming film The 355, having forced to attend it virtually after contracting COVID-19.
The Black Panther star informed her fans that she has tested positive for for the virus on Tuesday.
"I too have tested positive for COVID-19," she tweeted. "I'm fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well."
She added, "Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness. #StayMaskedAndVaxxed."
Lupita was scheduled to promote the film along with her costars for virtual interviews on Tuesday.
The film also stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Bingbing Fan.