 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson 'love' for Prince Andrew is forever: 'I stand by him 100%'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

File Footage

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has his back amid the devastating sex scandal.

Speaking about the Duke of York in an interview on Italian chat show Porta a Porta, Fergie heaped praises on the estranged husband's character.

“I completely stand by Andrew 100 percent," said Sarah.

She added, “He is such a kind, great man, he is a brilliant father and now a fantastic grandfather.

“I feel very strongly that in this day and age that we must stand by our hearts, what we think is right with integrity and honour and loyalty.”

She added: "'I believe that the love I have for him and he has for me is just very different from what normal people have."

Meanwhile, the 61-year-old Duke of York has been sued by Virginia Roberts Giuffre for allegedly sexually assaulting her 20 years ago when she was 17. Virginia was trafficked to the Duke by Jeffrey Epstein.

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio turns up the heat in shirtless photos

Leonardo DiCaprio turns up the heat in shirtless photos
Prince Andrew's assault case: Judge rips apart Duke's lawyers

Prince Andrew's assault case: Judge rips apart Duke's lawyers
Cardi B posts a glimpse of her morning with kids

Cardi B posts a glimpse of her morning with kids
Sara Bareilles spills candid update about mental health concerns

Sara Bareilles spills candid update about mental health concerns
Meghan Markle will only get £1 from outlet publishing letter to dad

Meghan Markle will only get £1 from outlet publishing letter to dad
Kanye West takes Julia Fox to Broadway as Kim Kardashian jets off to Bahamas

Kanye West takes Julia Fox to Broadway as Kim Kardashian jets off to Bahamas
Lupita Nyong'o skips promoting new film as she tests positive for COVID-19

Lupita Nyong'o skips promoting new film as she tests positive for COVID-19
Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus after she flirts with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus after she flirts with Pete Davidson
Jason Derulo punches man who calls him Usher in ugly brawl: Watch

Jason Derulo punches man who calls him Usher in ugly brawl: Watch
Betty White’s hometown to dedicate special holiday to late comedian

Betty White’s hometown to dedicate special holiday to late comedian
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's wedding plans revealed

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's wedding plans revealed

Actress Betty White has a last laugh in biographic comic book

Actress Betty White has a last laugh in biographic comic book

Latest

view all