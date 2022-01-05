 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid can still ‘get back together’ following split: insider

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid can still ‘get back together’ following split: insider
Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid can still ‘get back together’ following split: insider

Sources reveal Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid still have a chance at getting back together, considering they used to have “insane chemistry.”

An insider close to Hollywood Life brought this claim to light during one of their recent interviews.

They started off by admitting, "Dua and Anwar were together for a long time and so they still have mutual friends on both of their sides who think there’s absolutely a chance they’ll get back together."

"They don’t believe they’re done for good. Dua and Anwar had insane chemistry and were always spending as much time together as possible."

The same source also went on to admit, "They’re young, so things like this happen but they don’t believe that the love went away."

In light of her split Dua has been spending more time with her sisters, Bella, Yolanda and Gigi Hadid and the insider even admitted, "Don’t be surprised if you see them spending time together at some point again in the future."

More From Entertainment:

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals hidden truth about his romance with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals hidden truth about his romance with Georgina Rodriguez
Kim Mi-soo, Disney+ Snowdrop actress, dies at 29

Kim Mi-soo, Disney+ Snowdrop actress, dies at 29
Leonardo DiCaprio turns up the heat in shirtless photos

Leonardo DiCaprio turns up the heat in shirtless photos
Prince Andrew's assault case: Judge rips apart Duke's lawyers

Prince Andrew's assault case: Judge rips apart Duke's lawyers
Cardi B posts a glimpse of her morning with kids

Cardi B posts a glimpse of her morning with kids
Willow Smith felt ‘brainwashed’ by insiders after sling shooting to fame

Willow Smith felt ‘brainwashed’ by insiders after sling shooting to fame
Sarah Ferguson 'love' for Prince Andrew is forever: 'I stand by him 100%'

Sarah Ferguson 'love' for Prince Andrew is forever: 'I stand by him 100%'
Sara Bareilles spills candid update about mental health concerns

Sara Bareilles spills candid update about mental health concerns
Meghan Markle will only get £1 from outlet publishing letter to dad

Meghan Markle will only get £1 from outlet publishing letter to dad
Kanye West takes Julia Fox to Broadway as Kim Kardashian jets off to Bahamas

Kanye West takes Julia Fox to Broadway as Kim Kardashian jets off to Bahamas
Lupita Nyong'o skips promoting new film as she tests positive for COVID-19

Lupita Nyong'o skips promoting new film as she tests positive for COVID-19
Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus after she flirts with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus after she flirts with Pete Davidson

Latest

view all