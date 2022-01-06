 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West date Julia Fox played Barbie to Pete Davidson's Ken: Photos

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Photo: Kanye West beau Julia Fox played Barbie to Pete Davidsons Ken
Photo: Kanye West beau Julia Fox played Barbie to Pete Davidson's Ken

Looks like Pete Davidson crossed paths with Julia Fox long before Kanye West.

A resurfaced thread of photos of Julia and Kim Kardashian's current boyfriend Pete Davidson is making rounds on the internet.

Kanye West date Julia Fox played Barbie to Pete Davidsons Ken: Photos

Both Davidson and Fox did a photoshoot for Paper Magazine back in 2019 where the 31-year-old posed a Barbie to the SNL star's Ken. 

Meanwhile, Davidson is taking romance to a level next with Kim during their Bahamas vacation. Kanye on the other hand is spending quality time with Fox in Miami.

More From Entertainment:

Rocker Eddie Van Halen’s last words revealed

Rocker Eddie Van Halen’s last words revealed
Billie Eilish and Kanye West to headline Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish and Kanye West to headline Coachella 2022
Teen Queen Elizabeth takes to the stage in royal throwback up for auction

Teen Queen Elizabeth takes to the stage in royal throwback up for auction
Kanye West sees other women as ‘distraction’ from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West sees other women as ‘distraction’ from Kim Kardashian
BTS’ U.S activities called off amid Grammy Awards postponement

BTS’ U.S activities called off amid Grammy Awards postponement
Selena Gomez 'not afraid' to reach the 30 mark: 'Love growing up'

Selena Gomez 'not afraid' to reach the 30 mark: 'Love growing up'
Kanye West making Kim Kardashian 2.0 out of Julia Fox

Kanye West making Kim Kardashian 2.0 out of Julia Fox
Betty White will be laid to rest in a private funeral, confirms her rep

Betty White will be laid to rest in a private funeral, confirms her rep
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance to Bahamas: See photos

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance to Bahamas: See photos
Ed Sheeran planning to bring daughter Lyra on tour in decked out campervan

Ed Sheeran planning to bring daughter Lyra on tour in decked out campervan
Ryan Seacrest still ‘isn’t trusted enough to babysit’ Katy Perry's daughter: report

Ryan Seacrest still ‘isn’t trusted enough to babysit’ Katy Perry's daughter: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hold the key’ to Prince Andrew’s fate: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hold the key’ to Prince Andrew’s fate: report

Latest

view all